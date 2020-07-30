Fresenius Medical Care reports Q2 beat as pandemic effects ease

July 30 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care beat second-quarter net income expectations on Thursday, citing lower negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic compared to the previous quarter and strong underlying business performance.

Second-quarter net income of the world’s largest provider of dialysis treatments came in at 351 million euros ($413 million), above analysts’ average forecast of 325 million euros according to a company-provided poll.

The company confirmed its 2020 targets of mid to high single digit growth in both revenue and net income, based on the neutral net impact from the pandemic it had seen in the first half of the year. ($1 = 0.8495 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Milla Nissi in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)