Company News
October 29, 2019 / 6:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fresenius Medical Care reports Q3 beat on record home dialysis in North America

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care reported on Tuesday a 9% rise in its third-quarter revenue, citing record growth in home dialysis in North America.

Third-quarter sales of the world’s largest provider of dialysis treatments came in at 4.4 billion euros ($4.9 billion), a touch above analysts’ average forecast of 4.3 billion euros in a company-compiled consensus.

Fresenius Medical Care confirmed its 2019 guidance of adjusted revenue growth between 3% and 7% in constant currency, and adjusted net income change to be in the range of -2% to 2%.

For 2020, the company expects adjusted revenue as well as adjusted net income to grow at a mid to high single digit rate. ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below