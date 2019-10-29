Fresenius Medical Care reports Q3 beat on record home dialysis in North America

Oct 29 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care reported on Tuesday a 9% rise in its third-quarter revenue, citing record growth in home dialysis in North America.

Third-quarter sales of the world’s largest provider of dialysis treatments came in at 4.4 billion euros ($4.9 billion), a touch above analysts’ average forecast of 4.3 billion euros in a company-compiled consensus.

Fresenius Medical Care confirmed its 2019 guidance of adjusted revenue growth between 3% and 7% in constant currency, and adjusted net income change to be in the range of -2% to 2%.

For 2020, the company expects adjusted revenue as well as adjusted net income to grow at a mid to high single digit rate. ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)