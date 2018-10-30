FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 6:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fresenius Medical Care says expects weaker growth in Q4

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Fresenius Medical Care warned it expected slower growth to continue in the fourth quarter after weaker-than-expected growth prompted the group to cut its earnings guidance earlier this month.

“We anticipate the impact from the current level of growth and less acquisitions to continue in the fourth quarter,” Chief Executive Rice Powell said in a statement on Tuesday. “We have identified countermeasures and have begun implementation.” (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

