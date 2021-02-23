Fresenius Medical Care sees weak H1 as coronavirus weighs

Feb 23 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care said on Tuesday it expected the heavy death toll among its patients, which dented its full-year profits, to continue into the first half of 2021.

For 2021, FMC expects its adjusted net income to decline at a high-teens to mid-twenties range, and an adjusted revenue growth of low to mid-single digits in constant currency, compared to the revenue growth of up to mid-single digits and decline in net income of up to 25% it forecast on Feb. 1.

Adjusted full-year net income of the world’s largest provider of dialysis treatments rose 12% to 1.36 billion euros ($1.66 billion) at constant currency, in line with the preliminary announcement that it would slightly exceed a previous forecast for a high single-digit growth.

Analysts’ average forecast was for a currency-adjusted net income of 1.32 billion euros, according to a Refinitiv poll. ($1 = 0.8217 euros) (Reporting by Milla Nissi in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)