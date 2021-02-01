Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare Facilities

Germany's FMC sees high coronavirus mortality among dialysis patients weighing on earnings

By Reuters Staff

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) , the world’s largest kidney dialysis company, warned that adjusted net income would likely drop by a quarter this year as the coronavirus pandemic takes a heavy death toll among its patients.

“The significant acceleration in November and December 2020 of COVID-19 related patient excess mortality is expected to continue into 2021,” it said in an unscheduled statement on Monday.

Germany’s FMC said it expected revenue growth of up to mid-single percentage digits in 2021 with net income before restructuring measures seen falling by up to 25%.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt Editing by Matthew Lewis

