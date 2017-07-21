FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Fresenius poaches Telefonica Deutschland CFO Rachel Empey
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 21, 2017 / 6:30 AM / a month ago

Fresenius poaches Telefonica Deutschland CFO Rachel Empey

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Fresenius named Rachel Empey as its chief financial officer on Friday, poaching her from Telefonica Deutschland.

Empey will start the role on Aug. 1, Fresenius said.

The move had been reported by a German magazine in April, but it was unclear when Empey would be released from her job at Telefonica Deutschland, which had at the time just lost its CEO to Lufthansa's Eurowings unit.

Telefonica Deutschland late on Thursday said Empey would be replaced by Markus Rolle and it announced other new board members to drive its transformation. It also confirmed its 2017 outlook. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.