Fresenius says on track to increase dividend again next year

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE is well on its way to further increase its annual dividend next year, reflecting the prospect of earnings growth in 2017, its chief executive said.

“We are now striving for the 26th dividend increase. According to our dividend policy, we will pass along a percentage increase in earnings to our shareholders in the form of a percentage increase in dividends,” Chief Executive Stephan Sturm told a gathering of journalists in Frankfurt.

The maker of infusion drugs and operator of hospital chains said earlier this month it expects adjusted 2017 net income to grow by 19 to 21 percent, excluding the effect of currency swings.

“I‘m firmly convinced today that we will achieve this outlook,” the CEO added.