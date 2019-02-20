Union calls on Fresenius hospital staff to strike

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - German trade union Verdi said on Wednesday it was calling on staff at Fresenius SE’s hospitals division Helios to take strike action to underpin demands for higher wages.

“The Verdi collective bargaining commission has voted unanimously to call on Helios employees to engage in industrial action and token strikes,” the trade union said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fresenius did not have an immediate comment.

Wage talks with the company are scheduled to continue on March 20, Verdi added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Edmund Blair)