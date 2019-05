FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Fresenius has approached potential suitors about the sale of its blood transfusion business, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Fresenius has hired Goldman Sachs to explore the sale, the people said.

Fresenius declined to comment. Goldman wasn’t immediately available to comment.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung first reported the news. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Mark Potter)