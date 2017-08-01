FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius Q2 adjusted earnings jump on new drug launches
August 1, 2017 / 5:33 AM / 15 days ago

Fresenius Q2 adjusted earnings jump on new drug launches

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Diversified German healthcare group Fresenius, controlled by a charitable trust, saw adjusted net income jump 21 percent, bolstered by new drug launches at its U.S. generic infusion division Kabi and by newly-acquired Quironsalud, Spain's largest hospital chain.

Second-quarter adjusted net income rose to 459 million euros ($543 million), exceeding the average estimate of 448 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For 2017, it still expects adjusted net income to grow by 19 to 21 percent, excluding the effect of currency swings, to be shored up over the year by market launches of more than 10 generic drugs that have lost patent protection.

$1 = 0.8455 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

