EARNINGS POLL - Fresenius SE & Co KGaA quarterly results due on May 6

May 4 (Reuters) - (All figures in EUR) * Fresenius SE & Co KGaA reports its first quarter results on May 6. * Year to date, Fresenius SE & Co KGaA shares are down 21.02%. * Below is a table of analyst estimates for quarterly and annual results based on Refinitiv data. Qtr to No. of Mean March2020 Analysts Estimate Revenue 5 8.91 billion EPS 5 0.77 EBIT 4 1.06 billion Net Profit 4 421.76 million Year to No. of Mean December Analysts Estimate 2020 Revenue 22 37.19 billion Pre-tax 19 4.03 billion profit EPS 23 3.36 EBITDA 20 7.15 billion EBIT 21 4.75 billion Net Profit 20 1.90 billion Dividend 22 0.83 Net Debt 13 22.45 billion Fresenius SE & Co KGaA belongs to the Deutsche Boerse DAX Index. For detailed estimates on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, Eikon users can follow this link: here/Apps/EstimatesApp This summary was auto generated on May 4 at 11:37 GMT. (Gdansk Newsroom)