EARNINGS POLL - Fresenius SE & Co KGaA quarterly results due on May 6

    May 4 (Reuters) - (All figures in EUR)
    * Fresenius SE & Co KGaA reports its first
quarter results on May 6.
    * Year to date, Fresenius SE & Co KGaA shares are down
21.02%.
    * Below is a table of analyst estimates for quarterly
and annual
results based on Refinitiv data. 

 Qtr to        No. of        Mean
 March2020     Analysts      Estimate
 Revenue       5             8.91 billion
 EPS           5             0.77
 EBIT          4             1.06 billion
 Net Profit    4             421.76
                             million
 
 Year to       No. of        Mean
 December      Analysts      Estimate
 2020                        
 Revenue       22            37.19
                             billion
 Pre-tax       19            4.03 billion
 profit                      
 EPS           23            3.36
 EBITDA        20            7.15 billion
 EBIT          21            4.75 billion
 Net Profit    20            1.90 billion
 Dividend      22            0.83
 Net Debt      13            22.45
                             billion
 
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA belongs to the Deutsche Boerse DAX
Index. 
