Fresenius forecasts 2020 sales growth driven by drug, dialysis units

Feb 20 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius forecast 2020 revenue growth on Thursday, saying growth of its infusion drugs unit in emerging markets partially offset softer development in North America in the fourth quarter and noting strong growth of its dialysis business.

Fresenius’ fourth-quarter adjusted operating income came in at 1.29 billion euros ($1.39 billion), slightly above the 1.25 billion euros expected on average by analysts according to a company-provided consensus.

The 2020 guidance does not include any effects from the coronavirus outbreak because it is too early to quantify those, Fresenius said, adding it did not currently expect a significant negative financial impact.

The group said it expected its sales to grow between 4% and 7% in 2020 and net income to grow between 1% and 5% in constant currency.

Fresenius also confirmed its mid-term targets, saying it expects its sales growth and efficiency improvement initiatives as well as the drug unit's biosimilars business to drive an acceleration of group earnings growth over 2020-2023. ($1 = 0.9263 euros)