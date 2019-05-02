Fresenius makes solid start to Q1 after troubled 2018

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Fresenius reported a quarter of solid sales and earnings growth on Thursday helped by its generic infusion drugs and dialysis units and signs of stabilisation at its troubled German hospital business.

The German healthcare group said currency-adjusted sales for the first quarter rose 5 percent to 8.5 billion euros ($9.5 billion), while operating profit came in at 1.11 billion euros, up 2 percent.

Fresenius confirmed its guidance for currency-adjusted sales to rise between 3 and 6 percent this year compared with 6 percent last year, while profit should stay around the same level as 2018.

($1 = 0.8923 euros)