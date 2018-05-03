Fresenius Q1 net income slips 2 pct on strong euro

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE posted a slight decline in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by a strong euro, and confirmed its full-year guidance.

First-quarter net income slipped 2 percent to 450 million euros ($539 million), which surpassed the 437 million consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

Sales in the January-to-March period edged 1 percent lower to 8.12 billion euros, broadly in line with the analysts’ consensus forecast.

Fresenius is bracing for a legal battle with Akorn after pulling out of its planned $4.7 billion takeover.

Chief Executive Stephan Sturm reiterated that the company would look for alternative ways to grow.

“We will continue to pursue the strategic goal of expanding our portfolio of injectable generic drugs in North America,” he said.