Fresenius raises full-year outlook after Q2 meets expectations

July 30 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius raised full-year revenue targets on Tuesday as its adjusted second-quarter sales came in a touch above analysts’ expectations.

The healthcare group said its second-quarter core operating profit (EBIT) fell by 5% to 1.08 billion euros on comparable basis, broadly in line with analysts’ expectations in a Refinitiv poll.

For 2019, the company expects revenue growth between 4% and 7% in constant currency, compared to the previous range of 3% to 6%. ($1 = 0.8995 euros)