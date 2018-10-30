Fresenius says working to fix performance at dialysis business, German hospitals

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Fresenius said it was putting measures in place to improve growth at its dialysis and German hospitals businesses after a weaker performance of these units prompted the group to narrow its guidance earlier this month.

Chief Executive Stefan Sturm said Fresenius’s dialysis business, Fresenius Medical Care, and its German hospital chain would “enhance their efforts to further improve and adapt to changing market conditions”.

The healthcare group confirmed adjusted net income rose 8 percent in the third quarter to 445 million euros ($506 million) in sales of 8.2 million euros, up 3 percent.

Earlier this month, Fresenius said it now expected net income to grow at the low end of the original 6 to 9 percent range, when adjusted for currency swings. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Maria Sheahan)