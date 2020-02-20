UPDATE 1-Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units

(Adds details, unit performance)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius forecast 2020 net income growth on Thursday, saying growth of its infusion drugs unit in emerging markets partially offset softer development in North America in the fourth quarter and noting strong growth of its dialysis business.

Following a tumultuous 2018, when Fresenius issued several profit warnings, last year was a time of investment and stabilization for Fresenius with the group’s management pointing to an improvement in growth and profitability from 2020 onwards.

Fresenius’ fourth-quarter adjusted operating income came in at 1.29 billion euros ($1.39 billion), slightly above the 1.25 billion euros expected on average by analysts according to a company-provided consensus.

The 2020 guidance does not include any effects from the coronavirus outbreak because it is too early to quantify those, Fresenius said, adding it did not currently expect a significant negative financial impact.

The group said it expected its net income to grow between 1% and 5% in constant currency in 2020, and revenue growth of 4% to 7%, in line with its earlier mid-term outlook.

Fresenius also confirmed its mid-term targets, saying it expects its sales growth and efficiency improvement initiatives as well as the drug unit’s biosimilars business to drive an acceleration of group earnings growth over 2020-2023.

Fresenius said the performance of its Helios unit, which operates private hospitals, showed continued stabilization in Germany and strong growth in Spain in the fourth quarter.

The group’s separately-listed dialysis unit Fresenius Medical Care reported a fourth-quarter adjusted operating income miss on Wednesday, saying a negative adjustment for accounts receivable in a legal dispute in North America offset its growth in dialysis services and products. ($1 = 0.9263 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)