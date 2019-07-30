Company News
July 30, 2019

UPDATE 1-Fresenius raises 2019 sales outlook after Q2 hits targets

(Adds details, results of subsidiary, and background)

July 30 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius raised its full-year revenue target on Tuesday, citing solid second-quarter performance of all units, even as results of its key dialysis business came in slightly below expectations.

The group said its second-quarter core operating profit (EBIT) fell by 5% to 1.12 billion euros ($1.25 billion) on an adjusted basis, while currency-adjusted revenue rose 6% to 8.8 billion euros, broadly in line with analysts’ expectations in a Refinitiv poll.

The outlook is adjusted for the effects of an acquisition of the U.S. home dialysis firm NxStage in February, Fresenius said.

The company expects full-year revenue growth between 4% and 7% in constant currency, compared with previous range of 3%-6%.

The company’s separately listed dialysis unit Fresenius Medical Care reported its adjusted second-quarter revenue at 4.28 billion euros, below 4.35 billion euros expected on average by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Fresenius Medical confirmed its full-year guidance and still expects adjusted sales to rise up to 7%, and adjusted net income change to be between -2% and 2% despite adjustments made as a precaution in the pilot programme for value-based care in the United States.

$1 = 0.8980 euros Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdynia, Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

