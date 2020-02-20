UPDATE 2-Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units

* Q4 results broadly in line, confirms mid-term forecasts

* Kabi most exposed to coronavirus, but plays down overall effect

* Forms China joint venture with Vifor Pharma (Adds CEO comments, share price, joint venture)

By Zuzanna Szymanska

Feb 20 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius said it expects net income to increase in 2020 after strong growth in its dialysis business, and in its infusion drugs unit in emerging markets, helped it to just beat fourth quarter expectations.

Following a tumultuous 2018 when Fresenius issued several profit warnings, last year was marked by investment and stabilisation, with the group’s management pointing to an improvement in growth and profitability from 2020 onwards.

Fourth-quarter adjusted operating income came in at 1.29 billion euros ($1.39 billion), slightly above the 1.25 billion euros expected on average by analysts according to a company-provided consensus, although there was some softness in North America.

The group said it expected net income to grow between 1% and 5% in constant currency terms in 2020 and confirmed its forecast for an increase in revenue of between 4% and 7%.

It also confirmed its mid-term targets, saying it expects sales growth and efficiency improvements as well as the drug unit’s biosimilars business to drive an acceleration of group earnings growth over 2020-2023.

However, Fresenius said it was too early to quantify the effects from the coronavirus outbreak in China, which has killed 2,100 and infected 74,000 while disrupting the global economy.

Chief Executive Stephan Sturm told a news conference that infusion drugs division Kabi was the most exposed, with difficult access to hospitals and disrupted supply chains likely to weigh on first-quarter volumes.

However, the effect will probably not be significant for the unit’s or the group’s earnings and growth in 2020, he added.

In a separate statement, Fresenius announced a joint venture between Kabi and Swiss rival Vifor Pharma to provide iron deficiency treatments to patients in China.

Fresenius said its Helios hospital unit continued to stabilise in Germany and grow strongly in Spain in the fourth quarter.

After making several acquisitions in Colombia to complement its two main European businesses, the company will be looking for further opportunities to expand Helios this year, Sturm said.

The group’s separately-listed dialysis unit Fresenius Medical Care on Wednesday reported in-line quarterly results as growth in dialysis services and products offset a negative adjustment for accounts receivable in a legal dispute in North America.

Both companies’ shares were up about 3.5% at 1255 GMT, the best performers on Germany’s blue chip index. ($1 = 0.9263 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Milla Nissi in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Kirsten Donovan)