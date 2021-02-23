UPDATE 2-Fresenius reviews company structure after COVID-19 hit

* Plans cost-reduction programmes

Feb 23 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius will launch a cost-cutting programme and review the company’s structure, it said on Tuesday after coronavirus-related patient deaths depressed its dialysis unit’s full-year results.

The company’s diversified healthcare model has been a central tenet of strategy that helped Fresenius to keep debt at bay, though analysts have said its complicated structure could discourage investors.

“We have to make sure the capital market gives us the appreciation we deserve. This is why we should approach our corporate structure without any dogma,” Chief Executive Stephan Sturm said on a conference call.

While Fresenius has no plans to make immediate changes, it “may have to be prepared to take alternative paths”, Sturm said.

The company did not elaborate on potential options, such as spin-off or disposals, but it has said previously that the model of dialysis business Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) as a separately listed company was not one for other Fresenius operations to follow.

Asked for clarification on the proposed “simplification” mentioned in Fresenius and FMC statements, the dialysis specialist’s CEO Rice Powell said it is mainly a question of doing more of its administrative operations remotely.

Fresenius said the plan should bring annual savings of at least 100 million euros ($121.51 million) after tax and minority interests from 2023 after an initial cost of about 100 million euros a year between 2021 and 2023.

FMC, which reported 2020 revenue and operating income slightly below expectations, also said it would invest up to 500 million euros in cost-cutting measures over the next five years.

The companies, which broadly confirmed the 2021 outlook announced on Feb. 1, said they would provide more details on the plan with first-quarter results in May. ($1 = 0.8230 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski and David Goodman )