UPDATE 3-Fresenius slides as weakness in dialysis unit offsets improved outlook

By Zuzanna Szymanska

July 30 (Reuters) - Shares in German healthcare group Fresenius slid on Tuesday as a weak performance at its dialysis unit FMC offset an increase in its full-year revenue target following strong generic drug sales in emerging markets.

Fresenius shares were down 5% at 1400 GMT, while those of dialysis unit Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) slid 6.7% to the bottom of Germany’s blue-chip DAX index

Analysts said the market was focusing on an update from FMC regarding its participation in a U.S. government programme for kidney disease care called ESCO, which led to a 41 million euro ($45.70 million) drop in revenue in the quarter.

FMC Chief Executive Rice Powell said issues with the programme had led the company to cut the savings ratio it uses to calculate sales and earnings “as a precautionary measure”, though it maintained its overall results outlook.

The update weighed on the company’s care coordination margins, JP Morgan says, adding that FMC had also been hit by lower product sales in Europe.

Fresenius, FMC’s parent, meanwhile highlighted continued strong growth of its generic infusions unit Kabi in markets including China, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, while noting increased competition and easing shortages in the U.S. market.

The group said it now expects full-year revenue growth of between 4% and 7% at constant currency rates, compared with a previous range of 3% to 6%.

The outlook includes the sales and earnings effects of its February acquisition of U.S. home dialysis firm NxStage, Fresenius said.

“We are reporting a good second quarter 2019, with healthy organic growth in all four business segments,” Fresenius Chief Executive Stephan Sturm said in a statement. “We are very confident about the second half and the coming years.”

Fresenius Medical Care maintained its 2019 revenue and income outlook, but JP Morgan said the revenue target would require significant acceleration in the second half of the year.

The unit reported adjusted second-quarter revenue of 4.28 billion euros ($4.77 billion), below the 4.35 billion euros expected on average by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Fresenius said its hospitals division Helios, which had long acted as a drag on its results due to decreasing admissions and staff shortages in Germany, recorded strong organic sales growth in its home market.

“Helios is no longer a reason for major concerns,” Bankhaus Lampe said in a note.

Fresenius said its comparable group second-quarter core operating profit (EBIT) fell by 7% in currency-adjusted terms to 1.08 billion euros, while currency-adjusted revenue rose 6% to 8.8 billion euros, broadly in line with analysts’ expectations.