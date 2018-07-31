FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fresenius nudges up Kabi earnings guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Fresenius SE nudged up its earnings guidance for its Kabi generics unit on Tuesday as it posted a 3 percent rise in adjusted group net profit in the second quarter.

The German healthcare group now expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) growth at Kabi in the range of -2 to +1 percent. It had previously forecast EBIT to decline between 6 and 3 percent.

It confirmed its full-year guidance for adjusted group sales to expand between 5 and 8 percent this year, while adjusted net income is expected to grow between 6 and 9 percent.

Second-quarter sales fell 2 percent to 8.4 billion euros ($9.84 billion), while net income before special items rose 3 percent to 472 million euros, slightly ahead of the average poll forecast for 467 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8535 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Maria Sheahan)

