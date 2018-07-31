UPDATE 1-Fresenius nudges up Kabi earnings guidance

* Q2 sales fall 2 pct to 8.4 bln euros, in line with poll

* Adj. net profit up 3 pct at 472 mln euros

* Confirms full-year group guidance

* Tweaks Kabi EBIT guidance upwards (Adds details)

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Fresenius SE nudged up its earnings guidance for its Kabi generic drugs unit on Tuesday after it was boosted by a European ruling not to ban HES medicines.

The German healthcare group confirmed its overall group guidance as it reported a 3 percent rise in adjusted net income for the second quarter to 472 million euros ($552.9 million), slightly ahead of the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Adverse moves in the U.S. dollar and Chinese yuan pushed quarterly sales down 2 percent to 8.4 billion euros, in line with the consensus forecast. Excluding the impact of currencies, sales rose 5 percent.

A decision by the European Medicines Agency not to ban hydroxyethyl-starch (HES), which is administered intravenously following sudden blood loss, and a strong performance by Kabi in the first half prompted Fresenius to tweak the division’s earnings guidance.

It now forecasts earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) growth in the range of -2 to +1 percent when adjusted for currencies. It had previously expected EBIT to fall between 3 and 6 percent.

For the overall group, the operator of hospitals and dialysis clinics, confirmed its guidance for adjusted group sales to expand between 5 and 8 percent this year, while adjusted net income is expected to grow between 6 and 9 percent.

Fresenius, which is embroiled in a legal dispute with Akorn after pulling out of a $4.7 billion deal to buy the U.S. drugmaker in April, did not comment on the proceedings in its earnings release. ($1 = 0.8537 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Maria Sheahan)