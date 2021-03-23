Freshfields taps Kirkland partner for growing Silicon Valley office

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is beefing up its presence in Silicon Valley, adding a Kirkland & Ellis partner who took part in U.S. auto parts maker BorgWarner Inc’s $3.3 billion acquisition of Delphi Technologies Plc last year.

Joseph Halloum, whose past deals also include working on Walt Disney Co’s $4.05 billion acquisition of Lucasfilm Ltd and the “Star Wars” franchise while at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, has joined Freshfields as a partner.

