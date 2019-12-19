Legal recruiter suing Freshfields must prove case belongs in federal court

A federal judge in Boston on Thursday told a legal recruiting group suing Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US over allegations that the law firm used its services to hire a rainmaker but then refused to pay it that it must show why the case belongs in federal court.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Richard Stearn said that Boston Executive Search Associates Inc must identify the names and citizenships of Freshfields US’ members, or equity partners, by Jan. 3 in order for the court to determine whether or not it has jurisdiction over the case.

