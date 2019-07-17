Basic Materials
July 17, 2019 / 6:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fresnillo cuts 2019 output targets on lower ore grades

July 17 (Reuters) - Miner Fresnillo cut its production targets for 2019 on Wednesday, citing lower-than-expected grades of ore grades and delays in construction work at its Herradura gold mine in Mexico as it reported year-on-year falls in second-quarter output.

The company cut its 2019 gold production forecast to 880,000-910,000 ounces from an earlier target of 910,000-930,000 ounces, while reducing that for silver production to 55-58 million ounces from 58-61 million ounces. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

