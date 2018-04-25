Fresnillo's Q1 silver production jumps 14 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc on Wednesday reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter silver production, boosted by the start of operations at the company’s San Julian phase II facility.

Mexico’s largest gold producer, which has seven operating mines, said the silver production rose to 15.4 million ounces in the first quarter ended March.

Gold production climbed 4.1 percent to 231,500 ounces, buoyed by higher contribution from its Herradura mine, the company said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)