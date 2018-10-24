FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 6:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Miner Fresnillo trims silver output guidance

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc has cut its guidance for silver production this year for a second time, after posting lower-than-expected production for the metal in the third quarter, primarily due to lower than expected ore grades at two of its mines.

The Mexico-focused miner said it was trimming its output guidance to between 62 million ounces and 64.5 million ounces from a range of 64.5 million to 67.5 million earlier. (Reporting by Samantha Machado; editing by Patrick Graham)

