15 days ago
Fresnillo's profit almost doubles in first half
August 1, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 15 days ago

Fresnillo's profit almost doubles in first half

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said profit for its first half almost doubled due to higher silver production from its San Julian and Fresnillo mines.

The company, which mines gold and silver from six mines in Mexico, said profit for the six months ended June 30 rose 87 percent to $310.1 million from a year ago.

Silver production rose 11 percent to 28.04 million ounces while gold production fell slightly to 445,769 ounces during the period. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

