Precious metals miner Fresnillo annual profit soars, cautious on 2021 outlook

March 2(Reuters) - Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc reported a sharp jump in full-year pre-tax profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong gold and silver prices, but the company said it remains cautious for 2021 due to the continued impact of the pandemic in Mexico.

The South American nation’s largest gold producer said profit before income tax jumped to $551.3 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 from $178.8 million in the previous year, beating analyst estimates of $472.2 million, according to Refinitiv Eikon. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)