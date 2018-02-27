FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Basic Materials
February 27, 2018 / 7:38 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Precious metals miner Fresnillo's 2017 profit rises over 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc on Tuesday posted a 3.2 percent rise in annual profit, helped by record silver production.

Silver production rose 16.6 percent to 58.7 million ounces in the year ended Dec. 31, following the first complete year of San Julián phase I operating at full capacity and the start of phase II operations.

The company, which mines gold and silver in Mexico, said full-year profit before tax rose to $741.5 million from $718.2 million, while revenue climbed 9.9 percent to about $2 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.