Feb 26 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc shares fell 6.6 percent on Tuesday, after it warned of a challenging 2019 and posted a 34.7 percent drop in pretax profit.

The company, which mines gold and silver in Mexico, said pretax profit for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 fell to $483.9 million from $741.5 million, mainly because of lower-than-expected ore grades at the Fresnillo and Saucito mines. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)