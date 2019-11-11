Gold-silver bars worth at least $6 mln stolen from Mexican miner

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Gunmen robbed a truck carrying bars made of doré - a gold and silver alloy - from a unit of Mexican mining firm Fresnillo, the company said late on Sunday.

The subsidiary, Minera Penmont, said in a statement that the incident occurred on Friday, without providing details. The bars were worth between $6 million to $8 million, but were insured, it added.

Mexican media said the robbery occurred in the northwestern state of Sonora between the towns of Caborca and Sonoyta.

Mexico is suffering record levels of violence. Early last week, Sonora was the scene of a massacre of three women and six children of dual U.S.-Mexican nationality from families of Mormon origin living in the area. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Dan Grebler)