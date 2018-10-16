German car parts maker Vibracoustic prepares 2019 stock market float - sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - German technology group Freudenberg has launched preparations for a potential 2019 stock market flotation of its automotive vibration control technology business Vibracoustic, people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

After investment banks recently pitched for roles in the initial public offering, the company will decide in the coming weeks on who will be tasked with organising the flotation as global coordinators, the people said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)