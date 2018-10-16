FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 16, 2018 / 1:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

German car parts maker Vibracoustic prepares 2019 stock market float - sources

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - German technology group Freudenberg has launched preparations for a potential 2019 stock market flotation of its automotive vibration control technology business Vibracoustic, people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

After investment banks recently pitched for roles in the initial public offering, the company will decide in the coming weeks on who will be tasked with organising the flotation as global coordinators, the people said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.