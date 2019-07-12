Financials
Medicinal cannabis producer Freyherr to list in London

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Medicinal cannabis producer Freyherr International Group plans to list on the NEX exchange in London, it said on Friday.

Freyherr International is the UK parent of a mainly Slovenian-based company.

It is about to apply for admission to trading on the NEX Growth Market, with the first day of trading expected to be July 30, it said in a statement.

The offering consists of 2.53 million ordinary shares available for subscription, representing around 10% of the company’s share capital.

Freyherr said it would use the proceeds for facility upgrades and new equipment. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)

