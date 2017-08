LIMA, June 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Frontera Energy Corp plans to invest $2.5 billion in oil and gas exploration and production in Peru, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, known as Pacific Exploration & Production before a name change earlier this week, said it has had a presence in Peru since 2001. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)