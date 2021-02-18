German investor Angermayer's SPAC aims to raise up to $200 mln in U.S. IPO

Feb 17 (Reuters) - German investor Christian Angermayer is planning to raise up to $200 million for his blank-check company Frontier Acquisition Corp, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

The SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) is looking to sell 20 million units at $10 each and will look to merge with a company in the biotechnology sector, it said in its filing.

Angermayer’s family fund Apeiron Investment Group is one of the backers of the SPAC. Venture capital firm Falcon Edge, which has investments in Uber Inc, Alibaba and German food delivery group Delivery Hero, is also backing Frontier Acquisition.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the serial entrepreneur was looking to launch a biotech-focused SPAC in the U.S.

Angermayer has backed about 30 biotech companies including Atai Life Sciences, which is developing anti-depression drugs from so-called magic mushrooms. He was also an investor in immunotherapies firm Sensei Biotherapeutics, mental health care company Compass Pathways and artificial intelligence-powered drug discovery platform Abcellera, all of which listed in the U.S. in recent months.

SPACs are shell companies that go public, typically at $10 a share, through an initial public offering and use the proceeds to buy a private firm, usually within two years. The private firm then becomes publicly traded as a result.

The alternative route to going public, which gained popularity in 2020, has not lost steam in 2021. Online lending startup Social Finance (SoFi), billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s hotel company Fertitta Entertainment and Blackstone’s benefits services provider have all announced mergers with SPACs so far this year.

The company said it intends to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘FRONU’.

Credit Suisse is the underwriter for the offering. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)