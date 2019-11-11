Financials
November 11, 2019 / 9:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Prosus classifieds unit invests $400 mln in Frontier Car Group

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The classifieds business of Prosus is becoming the main shareholder in Berlin-based second-hand car trading platform Frontier Car Group (FCG), through a deal that will knit together their operations across emerging markets.

Prosus unit OLX Group will invest up to $400 million in FCG, a startup co-founded in 2016 by 26-year-old American Sujay Tyle with an approach similar to that of another Berlin startup, AUTO1, that has been backed by Japan’s Softbank Group.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below