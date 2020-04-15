Frontier Communications files for bankruptcy protection

April 14 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp said on Tuesday it would file for bankruptcy protection in the United States as the high-speed internet company restructures finances to cut down its debt load by more than $10 billion.

The company said it has received $460 million in debtor-in-possession financing and that it would continue with the sale of its operations and assets in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana to Northwest Fiber. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)