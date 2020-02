OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Oil tanker firm Frontline warned on Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak will hurt its results in the near term, even as the group reported sharp gains in earnings for the final quarter of 2019.

Frontline’s net profit for the October-December period rose fourfold year-on-year to an 11-year high of $108.8 million, but still lagging an average forecast of $127.1 million in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)