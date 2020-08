Frost Brown Todd has expanded its Texas footprint with a new office in Houston, the Ohio-based firm announced on Tuesday.

The office includes eight lawyers who have joined Frost Brown Todd in recent months, including from boutique firm McFall, Breitbeil & Eidman, which has shuttered with the departures. Others joined from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr.

