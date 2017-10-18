FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Frutarom agrees to buy 60 pct of Thai flavours firm
October 18, 2017

Israel's Frutarom agrees to buy 60 pct of Thai flavours firm

TEL AVIV, Oct 18 (Reuters) -

* Israeli flavours and fine ingredients maker Frutarom said on Wednesday it agreed to buy 60 percent of Thai flavours firm The Mighty Co for 393 million baht ($12 million).

* Frutarom will initially acquire 49 percent of Mighty and subject to a number of conditions and regulatory approvals in Thailand, will raise its holdings to 60 percent.

* Mighty’s sales in the 12 months ended August 2017 totalled 500 million baht after having registered average annual growth of 12 percent over the past four years.

* This is Frutarom’s eighth acquisition this year.

* ($1 = 33.1100 baht) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

