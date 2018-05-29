FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2018 / 6:55 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Israel's Frutarom Q1 profit jumps on record sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 29 (Reuters) - Israeli flavour and fine ingredients maker Frutarom Industries reported on Tuesday a 35 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on record sales.

The company reported a quarterly net profit of $46 million excluding one-time items, up from $34 million the same quarter a year ago. Revenue jumped 27 percent to $384.8 million.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc agreed earlier this month to buy Frutarom for $7.1 billion in cash and stock.

Frutarom said that about 73 percent of sales came from its flavor business.

It has targeted $2.25 billion in revenues in 2020. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.