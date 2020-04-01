FLSA doesn’t preclude all RICO actions, 6th Circuit holds

A Michigan restaurant worker will get another chance to argue that his supervisor and employer violated federal racketeering laws by conspiring to hide cash payments for overtime wages from the Internal Revenue Service, a federal appeals court ordered Tuesday.

In a case of first impression at the appellate level, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed part of a lower-court ruling that the Fair Labor Standards Act necessarily precluded Emilio Torres’ claims under the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act against Salvatore Vitale and Belinda Pierson, the owner and manager of Vitale’s Italian Restaurant in Grand Rapids.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ylbnxf