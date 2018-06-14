FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 7:41 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Appeals court upholds creditor-shareholders’ right to bar Ch. 11 filings

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

An unsecured creditor is not barred by federal or state law from using its rights as a shareholder to prevent a company from filing a bankruptcy petition, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled on Thursday.

The court affirmed a decision by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Mississippi which dismissed a Chapter 11 petition by Franchise Services of North America (FSNA) after a shareholder objected to the bankruptcy filing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lbBME8

