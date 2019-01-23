First Quantum Minerals scraps plan to cut jobs in Zambia

LUSAKA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canadian mining firm First Quantum Minerals says it has ended plans to layoff 2,500 workers in Zambia due to higher tax plans and will continue to dialogue with the government over the issue.

“First Quantum will not now proceed with the planned lay-off of any Zambians involved in its production activities,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it may reduce its workforce involved in capital projects.

“Furthermore, First Quantum commits to strive to maintain its production where operational constraints allow.” (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Joe Brock)