FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTC clears hurdle in antitrust case against Abbvie over 'pay for delay' deal
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 19, 2017 / 1:12 AM / a month ago

FTC clears hurdle in antitrust case against Abbvie over 'pay for delay' deal

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The Federal Trade Commission on Friday cleared a major hurdle in its civil antitrust case alleging Abbvie Inc used frivolous lawsuits to block generic versions of its testosterone gel AndroGel from getting to market.

In granting partial summary judgment to the FTC, U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III in Philadelphia agreed with the FTC that Abbvie filed baseless patent infringement lawsuits against competitors to delay the launch of their generic products.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fge8qL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.