FTC clears hurdle in antitrust case against Abbvie over 'pay for delay' deal

The Federal Trade Commission on Friday cleared a major hurdle in its civil antitrust case alleging Abbvie Inc used frivolous lawsuits to block generic versions of its testosterone gel AndroGel from getting to market.

In granting partial summary judgment to the FTC, U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III in Philadelphia agreed with the FTC that Abbvie filed baseless patent infringement lawsuits against competitors to delay the launch of their generic products.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fge8qL