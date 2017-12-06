Florida man, collection companies permanently barred from industry

A Florida man and two debt collection companies he ran have been permanently barred from the industry in a settlement resolving Federal Trade Commission claims that the companies’ collectors posed as attorneys to intimidate consumers into paying debt they did not owe.

The settlement, approved by a federal judge in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, resolves allegations against Daryl Hall and Orlando companies Hardco Holding Group and S&H Financial, which did business as Alliance Law Group.

