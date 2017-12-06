FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida man, collection companies permanently barred from industry
December 6, 2017 / 11:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Florida man, collection companies permanently barred from industry

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Florida man and two debt collection companies he ran have been permanently barred from the industry in a settlement resolving Federal Trade Commission claims that the companies’ collectors posed as attorneys to intimidate consumers into paying debt they did not owe.

The settlement, approved by a federal judge in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, resolves allegations against Daryl Hall and Orlando companies Hardco Holding Group and S&H Financial, which did business as Alliance Law Group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2B6DnFb

