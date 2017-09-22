FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge levies $18 mln penalty on Calif. man over deceptive mortgage relief scheme
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 22, 2017 / 10:29 PM / in a month

Judge levies $18 mln penalty on Calif. man over deceptive mortgage relief scheme

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California has ordered an Orange County businessman to pay $18 million in penalties after determining that he deceptively marketed mortgage relief to homeowners in a scheme halted last year by the Federal Trade Commission.

In a ruling on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Beverly O‘Connell in Santa Ana also permanently barred the man, Jeremy Foti, from offering debt relief services, saying his wrongdoing dated back at least to 2011 and would likely would be repeated.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xlcPhf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.